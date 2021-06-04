2021 Small Business of the Year Finalists

Here are the finalists for Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce's 2021 Small Business of the Year.
Alter Ego Comics started in 2003 as a home-based business that sold comic books and collectibles, two years later they set up shop in downtown Lima. In 2009, Alter Ego bought the building they were operating out of and in 2019 they co-founded Legacy Arts with other businesses to foster local artists and entrepreneurs. During the pandemic, they found ways to work harder and smarter to reach new customers by hosting a weekly Facebook Live Sales event, where not only showcase their products but they interview comic book writers.
The Meeting Place on Market also was established in 2003 and was the first coffee house in Lima. They were told that Over time, they added to their menu to offer box lunches and in-house baked goods. Despite taking a hit in the 2008 recession, The Meeting Place found ways to expand their business, by selling gift baskets featuring coffee and baked goods online. Now they are reaching clients from across the country, providing gift baskets for corporate events and family celebrations. Last year they did a comprehensive remodel to the interior of their business. The Meeting Place also invested in their bakery, by developing more items and gluten-free products.
Hoffman Analytic Service, also known as Alloway has been in business for 40 years. They are recognized for being an environmental testing laboratory. But their vision extends beyond that, Alloway wants to be the ultimate lab resource. which means besides analytical testing, they train other labs to produce needed data. They also are finding ways to use technology to collect data to monitor nutrients in agriculture run-off and optimize waste treatment. Alloway is committed to success in being a small business leader and providing employees opportunities for growth.
The winner of the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce's Small Business of the Year award will be announced during the annual gala on June 9th.