The streets of Wapakoneta were filled with families from Neil Armstrong's hometown and beyond.
The 2021 Summer Moon Festival was held Saturday in Wapakoneta. Food, games, entertainment, and more were available to those in attendance.
This year's festival marks a return to full operations, as last year the festival was limited due to the pandemic. Organizers for the event say that this year residents were eager to return and interact with one another.
Featured guests for the event included shuttle astronauts Michael Foreman, Michael Good, and Gregory H. Johnson. The three retired astronauts answered questions and signed autographs during the event.