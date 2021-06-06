2021 Young Leader of the Year Finalist

Kayla Nocera came back to work for her alma mater Lima Central Catholic after graduating from The Ohio State University. During her time there she worked her way up to the position of Director of Institution Advancement where Nocera developed plans to broaden the financial support for LCC by developing relationships with the alumni and the community. She used her passion for the community and the arts and co-founded Legacy Arts. The non-profit is made up by local business owners who want to grow the future of culture and creativity in the Lima region through the arts.
“I have so many personal memories and hearing stories of other alumni and other community members have great memories,” says Nocera. “I think that it’s so important that we are able to give back to the future to the kids that are coming up. Because if they have the same foundation that we had then it’s inevitable they will have the same feelings about this community and want to give back too.”
Crystal Miller has been guiding musical talent in the Lima City schools since 2003. During that time, she strives to find ways to make music exciting and relevant for her students. She formed specialized performing groups like the Heritage Harmonics and a ukulele ensemble group, after raising enough money to purchase the instruments. During the pandemic, Miller was forced to teach music from home, and she found ways to use technology to instruct her students to build their own instruments, sing together online, and produce virtual concerts. Miller is inspired to give the best possible musical opportunities to her students.
“Because when I was a kid I just sang out of a book and music was not that interesting. As I got into high school and college I saw there was more to music than just that, and I figured to provide the best opportunities if I give them more experiences than they will become more successful and have better opportunities for the future,” says Miller.
In 2014, Kari Taylor opened Cornerstone of Hope Lima to provide a faith-based mental health services for children, teens, and adults. It didn’t take long before she had to expand her staff and locations to help serve her growing number of clients. She has to lead her team to develop numerous programs, including recently to help people deal with the pandemic. Taylor believes that a leader sees the potential in others and helps them reach it.
“When you are looking at people and working even with my staff or working with the clients, we serve it’s finding what strengths are there that need to be called forward. Right, that need to be built on that can be used to help make a difference,” says Taylor. “In addition to that being a leader is being willing to walk the same road with people. It’s being able to say I will do it, and if I am going to ask you to do it, I am going to do it as well.”