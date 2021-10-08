2022 ALL Class learns about environment and agriculture

The 2022 Allen Lima Leadership class kicked off their monthly sessions by learning about nature and the county's largest industry.
Each month, the group takes field trips around the county to learn more about different sectors, Friday the focus was on the environment and agribusiness. Members started their day at the Ottawa River to study the health of the river by seeing what is living in it.
“They are very surprised at how many species of river bugs or macroinvertebrates that we have,” says Haley Belisle of the Ottawa River Coalition. “All of these species can tell us how good, or poor our water quality is. They bring the nets up out of the river and see all of life moving around and it's really a fun and engaging project.”
After the Ottawa River, the group toured Nutrien and visited an Allen County farm. Next month the ALL class will learn more about the education field in our area.