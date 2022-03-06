2022 Putnam Co. Arts Festival showcases student talent in visual and performing arts

Student in Putnam County got to show off all their artistic talent at the return of-the-art festival. There were around 900 pieces for the juried art show and over 100 musicians and singers from all Putnam County Schools performing together for the first time in the concert. The Arts Festival is sponsored by the Putnam County Educational Service Center and it was last held in person 2020, just days before everything stopped because of the pandemic. Last year it was reduced to just a virtual art show, and no music. But now everyone is back together, which is a good thing for students.
“This is an event sponsored by the Ohio Arts Council and the last time we did this, we gathered feedback from the students and one of the most outstanding things we go feedback from the students is that it really helps build their confidence,” says Gary Herman the Curriculum Coordinator at the Putnam Co. ESC. “It was something that I wasn’t expecting to get feedback on. But it was really neat to hear them talk about participating in this, whether it’s the visual art show or the performing arts. They just feel confident in themselves to do harder things and that is good to see.”
This is the 9th year that the student’s visual and musical talents were showcased together at the arts festival.
