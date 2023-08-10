2023 Allen Co. Fair royalty named during fair dinner

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - After a lot of interviews, the Allen County Fair named their 2023 royalty. The court was named during the Allen County Fair Board’s annual dinner.
Chloe Sharp was named this year’s fair Princess and Nate Buell was selected as this year’s fair Prince. Last year’s fair Prince Brady Shey was promoted to fair King this year and Emma Core was named the 2023 Allen County Fair Queen. During the fair, the court will oversee the presentation of champions at the various Junior Fair competitions and compete themselves during the 9-day fair. Both Shey and Core say that the Junior Rair program has taught them lessons that they will keep with them for life.
“It’s important to be involved because Junior Fair helps you build personalities and build connections with other people,” says Brady Shey, 2023 Allen Co. Fair King. “It’s nice to have these connections, without Junior Fair, I might not have some of the closest friends I have now.”
“The Junior Fair has really taught me so much in life,” says Emma Core, 2023 Allen Co. Fair Queen. “Interview skills, public speaking, and has really made me the person that I am today.”
Besides the naming royalty, the fair board also presented many scholarships to Junior Fair members. The Allen County Fair parade is this Sunday at 2 pm. on Main Street in Lima, the official opening of the fair is Friday, August 18th at 4 pm.