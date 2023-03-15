2023 construction season begins with Hancock County, a focus for ODOT

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's about that time when you can expect to see orange traffic cones on roadways throughout the state of Ohio.
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the start of their 2023 construction season -- where they will be investing a record $2.5 billion into more than 1,000 projects in the state.
The goal for this year is to improve transportation and make Ohio's roads safer across the state.
"Over 90% of our funding goes towards preserving our system," said Chris Hughes, ODOT District 1 Deputy Director. "So its pavements, its bridges, its culverts, it's just keeping things in good shape, that's always going to be our first mission. We can’t begin to improve the system until we know that the system that we have is in good shape."
According to ODOT, 31 projects are considered major with a value of above $10 million. There are a total of 190 safety projects aimed to reduce traffic crashes. In addition, more than 5,700 miles of pavement will be improved and 823 bridges will be repaired or replaced.
A major focus this season will be in Hancock County on State Route 15. $10 million dollars will go towards created overpasses at the intersections of County Road 180 and County Road 169. This is done to address the issue of residents having difficulty crossing the intersection due to the high volume of vehicles that travel on SR 15.
"People are driving over 70 miles an hour, and people are trying to cross that roadway. Out citizens, trying to cross that roadway," said Doug Cade, Hancock County Engineer. "They just don't have the reaction time to get over four lanes of highway."
County Road 8, Western Avenue, and Township Roads 190, 240, 196, and 198 along State Route 15 will also be turned into a cul-de-sac to address the issue of the intersection.
Other Hancock County plans include resurfacing 37 miles of U.S. 30 from State Route 235 to the railroad bridge just east of U.S. 68.
Allen County will also see various projects such as sidewalk and guardrail improvements, as well as resurfacing on State Route 81, a full-depth reconstruction of State Route 66, Township Road 32 Bridge Replacement, and Township Road 221 Bridge Demolition.
More roundabouts continue to be on the table for ODOT, as they have shared positive reactions to the current ones installed in Lima. Upcoming roundabouts, such as the one coming to State Route 309 and Thayer Road, are still on the way.
"As we continue to get data and as long as the performance continues to be what we have seen, we are going to keep seeing more and more of those," said Hughes.
ODOT states that safety is the key word this season, as they are aiming to improve overall conditions throughout the state.
"That is our push, especially in this part of the state," explained Hughes. "Between dangerous intersections between dangerous sections of roadway, we are constantly trying to improve safety."
Construction projects are expected to begin in early April of this year.