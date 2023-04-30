2023 Ignite Lima looking for volunteers to help with mission work in the area

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local ministry is looking for some volunteers to do some good in the Lima area. The Community Relief Ministries will be holding their 4th annual Ignite Lima June 14th through the 17th. Ignite gets volunteers to help with service projects like landscaping, roofing, and painting for people in need in the Lima area. They are looking for people with all skill levels, plus they are looking for people to make meals and help in other ways to support the four days of mission work.
“Well, we want to be like Jesus, we want to be the hands and feet of Jesus,’ says Matt Naylor, Community Relief Ministries. “When he walked this Earth, he helped people in their need. So, we want to meet their need, meet with them in their need and share how much Jesus loves them. Our main goal through this event is to love the homeowner, the how is through the work on their home, landscaping, painting, things like that.”
If you would like to volunteer, you can go to www.communityrelief.net to sign up. Besides the Ignite Lima in June there are mission projects in Van Wert in July and the Miami Valley in September that are in need of volunteers.