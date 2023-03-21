LIMA, OH (WLIO) - When people are on a bad path, tonight's Jefferson Award winner is using faith to give them hope and the chance to get their life back. Madison Kenjura tells why he has taken up this mission.
"We don't hit our knees until we are in a crisis sometimes," says James "Eddie" Monfort, 2023 Jefferson Award Winner. "These men are in long-term crisis because many of them are in for their life and to be able to offer some hope, that's important."
It's hope, and that's 2023 Jefferson Award Winner James "Eddie" Monfort is helping offer to men and women through the Celebrate Recovery Program. The Jesus Christ-centered program that helps anybody with a hurt, habit, or a hang up, deal with their issue. Monfort wants to break the stigma of people battling drug addiction or who have been in prison.
"I was a police officer for 25 years. I was a detective for the police department and I found that many of these people, even though they have done some less than wonderful things, they are not bad people," adds Monfort. "They are just good people that needs some guidance."
That guidance also involves area youth, as Monfort helped start the Lima city Schools' soccer program and the Lima Police Department and Exchange Club's roller hockey league.
"In the beginning, we had 300 to 350 kids show up to play roller hockey in the summer," says Monfort. "We would start at 8 o'clock and wouldn't get out of there till after 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Because it was a niche that nobody else had around here."
"He is one of the few people I know that truly has a servant's heart," says Kelly Salerno, who nominated Monfort. "He doesn't just do. A lot of people do a lot of great things in this community. Eddie is just one that has a heart for serving."
"I have always been that way. That was embedded in me from my parents," adds Monfort. "I married my wife Sandy who fits right in line with us and that's what we do. We have always been service oriented and you know, let's face it, I am getting something out of it too. I am getting that feeling that it's really good to help somebody.
That was James Monfort, one of our 2023 Jefferson Award winners.