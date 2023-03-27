AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Tonight's Jefferson Award winner has a true servant's heart, and Conner Prince tells how she is sharing it any way she can.
"Everybody needs to give of themselves," says Luann Everett, 2023 Jefferson Award Winner. "If everybody gave a little bit of themselves each day think of what domino effect it would take on the world for everyone to be kind."
2023 Jefferson Award Winner Luann Everett is doing her part to spread kindness in the world. If she sees a need, she is ready to step up and fill it. Which was a great trait to have while she was working at a nursing home.
"She saw a lot of the needs of the elderly or those who were confined in a space. Now that she is in retirement, she likes to be busy, "says Laura Clementz, who nominated Everett.
Busy could be an understatement when it comes to Everett. During the pandemic, she sewed over 5 thousand masks and donated them to various places. She helps find prom dresses for the Lima Kiwanis Diva's Den. She works at the Cridersville Museum and with the Historical Society in the school with the historian clubs.
At Halloweens, she is known as the Candy Lady in Cridersville, with lines of people stopping by to get a sweet treat or hotdog while they are trick or treating. On top of all of that, she is also making sure that a lot of veterans, military personnel, and the elderly are not forgotten over the holidays.
"I sent over 1,800 cards to the veterans and to the elderly for Christmas. I sent 1,500 Valentine's cards and I like to make the cards," adds Everett.
Everett continues to find new ways to give back, she is setting up free libraries around Cridersville and working on one for Buckland. If there is a need, Everett will be there with a helping hand or just a kind smile.
There is such a big need in the world, everybody needs a kind smile. Even if you are walking down the street if you smile at someone. They are going to smile back."
That was Luann Everett one of your 2023 Jefferson Award winners.