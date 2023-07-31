July 31, 2023 Press Release from the West Ohio Community Action Partnership: Lima – The Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies (OACAA) released its 2023 State of Poverty in Ohio Report on Monday afternoon during a press conference at the Ohio Statehouse. The annual report analyzes credible data to highlight trends in poverty and barriers which could interfere with low-income Ohioans path to self-sufficiency.
Ohio is working to regain its pre-pandemic state and as economic and other factors change, so do the factors of poverty. This year, three critical themes emerged as research for the report progressed: pandemic learning loss, mental health provider access, and access to transportation. The issues, though felt by many across the state, have disproportionately impacted low-income Ohioans.
The State of Poverty Report is completed every year to measure true poverty in every County in Ohio. The report is different than the federal poverty measure which is based on three times the minimum food budget in the year 1963. The Self-sufficiency Standard considers the ages of children and whether or not they need child care, the number of adults, housing, food, transportation, healthcare, and taxes. The Self-sufficiency standard amount is 187% percent of the federal poverty limits.
The report highlights three areas of concern, student learning loss, mental health and transportation. For example: Only 63 of 88 counties in Ohio provide public transportation, despite data that shows 21% of workers use public transportation. In fact, nationwide, States average $60 per capita for public transportation. While Ohio spends only $6 per capita. There is no public transportation in Auglaize and Mercer Counties.
“The report is important because leaders can target services where they are needed most” said Jacqueline Fox, CEO for West Ohio Community Action Partnership. For example, in Allen County, 26.1 percent of children live in poverty. The probability of these children staying in poverty is 38.5 percent. These figures are similar in most counties in Ohio. Ms. Fox encourages everyone to read the report.
The 2023 State of Poverty in Ohio Report was developed in collaboration with Strategic Research Group and can be viewed online at www.oacaa.org/publications-resources. In addition to the three areas of focus, the report includes an update on last year’s focus area on factors contributing to student debt.