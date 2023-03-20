2023 Youth Jefferson Award Winner: Isabella Etzkorn

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A teen spending a lot of time on social media is nothing new, but tonight's Youth Jefferson Award is using that screen time to do good deeds in her community.
"It started with our animal shelter, the Lima SPCA, and I did a lot through there with my grandpa, especially we would go every day or every other day to go help animals at the animal shelter. And then it kind of just followed into Bella's Buddies and doing a whole lot more," said Isabella Etzkorn, 2023 Youth Jefferson Award Winner.
Bella's Buddies is a social media-based campaign that Isabella runs on Facebook and Instagram. The motto is "Do good Together". She uses her pages to do something different to give back to the community each month, and her projects support a wide variety of good causes around the area.
"I do a lot through the homeless shelter around here and I just love seeing kids smile when they get something that they don't normally have the privilege to get. At Halloween, we did a thing and we brought in Halloween costumes for them and I just remember seeing this one kid run up to his mom and being like 'look I got Batman!' and it was just amazing to see them smiling," said Etzkorn.
Isabella spends a lot of time planning and preparing for her online campaigns and also volunteers with several different organizations like the salvation army and family promise on top of her already busy schedule competing in three different sports at Shawnee Middle School.
"You don't even see adults doing the types of things that she's doing. And her dedication to this isn't just something she started and is a quick thing, she's been doing this for two years actively showing up, getting up early, and giving her time," explained Julia Etzkorn, who nominated Isabella for the Jefferson Award.
Ever since Isabella started volunteering, she realized how much better it feels to give to others than it does to receive. Bella's buddies just turned two years old, and she has no plans to stop giving back to the less fortunate any time soon.
"We're always just planning on what to do next, especially with eggs for Easter coming up, and we just did flowers for Vancrest, so it's always just like, what can we do next month?" added Isabella Etzkorn.
That was Isabella Etzkorn, a 2023 Jefferson Award winner.