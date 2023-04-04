21 OSU Lima students present their projects during the Lima Undergraduate Research Forum

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio State Lima celebrates the students that strived to find answers to questions they had in their field of interest.
21 students presented their projects during the Lima Undergraduate Research Forum. The research projects come from a variety of fields including biology, psychology, and social work. Marie Walton did her research on the restoration of the prairie at the Lima campus following a controlled burn and the diverse number of butterflies and moths that grew and changed alongside the environment upon its return. She got first place in animal sciences in the Denman Undergraduate Research Forum at the main campus.
"It's very exciting. I can't wait to see the future of this research as it is replicated by future students. So, we can see the population of butterflies and moths over time in this prairie," says Marie Walton, who received 1st place in the Denman Undergraduate Research Forum.
Her research advisor Robin Bagley got the Excellences in Undergraduate Research Mentoring award, which was one of three given out at Ohio State.