21 OSU Lima students present their projects during the Lima Undergraduate Research Forum

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio State Lima celebrates the students that strived to find answers to questions they had in their field of interest.

21 OSU Lima students present their projects during the Lima Undergraduate Research Forum

21 students presented their projects during the Lima Undergraduate Research Forum. The research projects come from a variety of fields including biology, psychology, and social work. Marie Walton did her research on the restoration of the prairie at the Lima campus following a controlled burn and the diverse number of butterflies and moths that grew and changed alongside the environment upon its return. She got first place in animal sciences in the Denman Undergraduate Research Forum at the main campus.

21 OSU Lima students present their projects during the Lima Undergraduate Research Forum

"It's very exciting. I can't wait to see the future of this research as it is replicated by future students. So, we can see the population of butterflies and moths over time in this prairie," says Marie Walton, who received 1st place in the Denman Undergraduate Research Forum.

21 OSU Lima students present their projects during the Lima Undergraduate Research Forum

Her research advisor Robin Bagley got the Excellences in Undergraduate Research Mentoring award, which was one of three given out at Ohio State.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.