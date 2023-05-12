21-year-old Liberty Center woman injured in shooting, Lima police seek juveniles believed to be involved

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A shooting Thursday night in the 600 block of Prospect Avenue sent a woman to the hospital.
When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Kellie Parsons of Liberty Center, Ohio, had been shot following an argument outside of the residence that she had been visiting.
Four to five juveniles had approached the residence and when the conversation turned argumentative, one of the juveniles brandished a gun and started firing shots, hitting Parsons. Over 20 shots are believed to had been fired in total. The gun was later recovered by police. Parsons was taken to Lima Memorial Health System for non-life-threatening injuries.
5/12/23 Press Release from the Lima Police Department: On 5/11/2023, at about 8:20 p.m., officers from the Lima Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of Prospect, in reference to a shooting. They arrived to discover that 21 year old Kellie Parsons, of Liberty Center, Ohio had been shot.
The shooting occurred as a result of an argument which erupted in front of a residence she was visiting. Four to five juvenile males approached the residence and started speaking to guests at the residence. When the conversation turned argumentative, one of the juveniles brandished a firearm and began shooting. The juvenile suspects fled but continued shooting back toward the residence. Over 20 shots were believed to be fired and at least two houses and a vehicle were struck by bullets.
Several witnesses observed the juvenile males just before, and while fleeing after the shooting. Officers followed up on information and tips which led to the recovery of one of the suspects firearms and names of several of the juveniles. A search warrant was served by the Lima Police Department S.W.A.T. team, at a residence in the 500 block of E. Eureka, in an attempt to locate and apprehend the juveniles. However, no one was located in the residence. The Lima Police Department will continue the search for these individuals and the investigation will continue.
Kellie Parsons was transported to the Lima Memorial Health System for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time, but her injuries are not believed to be life threatening. No other names are being released at this time. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Detective Steve Stechschulte at the Lima Police Department, or CrimeStoppers at (419) 229-7867.