22 Awareness Ride route through Lima on the afternoon of July 24th

If you are looking to support the Rolling Thunder during the 22 Awareness Ride on Saturday, July 24th, we have more information about the route they will be taking through Lima.
The ride will start at Lima Harley Davidson at 1 p.m. then make its way to Bellefontaine Street on the east side of Lima. From there they will travel down Market Street to Woodlawn Avenue before they leave to head to Wapakoneta. So, if you would like to support, organizers ask that you wear red and line the route to show support of the veterans suffering from PTSD and depression.