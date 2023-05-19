Suspect Arrest Generic

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A man was arrested after a shooting threat against Findlay Elementary School was found on Facebook.

22-year-old Chad Johnston Jr. was arrested by Findlay Police officers and charged with inducing panic Friday afternoon. Officers were sent to Jefferson Elementary after a Facebook post was made saying a shooting was going to happen at the school. Their investigation led them to Johnston, who lived close to Jefferson Elementary. No firearms were found, but several electronic devices were seized when he was arrested. Johnston is currently in the Hancock County Jail.

