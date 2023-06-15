NEW YORK, NY (WLIO) - A 22-year-old Army soldier from Ohio has pleaded guilty to attempting to help ISIS ambush and murder U.S. soldiers in the Middle East.
Cole Bridges, also known as Cole Gonzales, of Stow, Ohio, could get up to 40 years in prison on the charges. In October 2020, Bridges contacted an undercover FBI agent who was posing as an ISIS supporter. Not realizing it was an undercover agent, he provided training and guidance for ISIS fighters who were planning attacks and diagrams on how to ambush and kill the most soldiers, he was arrested in January of 2021. Bridges will be sentenced in November on the charges.
