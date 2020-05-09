24 people in a Mercer County food processing plant have COVID-19

The local numbers as of Saturday afternoon, Mercer County jumps another 17 cases on Saturday bringing that total to 79. According to the Mercer County Health District, 24 of the cases are employed at The Cooper Farm St. Henry Plant, and they are still trying to determine how those employees became infected. There are around 700 people that work in that facility. As for the other counties, 5 more cases were reported in Allen County bringing that total to 144 and one more case each in Putnam and Paulding counties bringing those totals to 76 and 9 respectively. No new local deaths have been reported.
As for statewide numbers, the Ohio Department of Health is says were 25 more deaths and 681 new cases as of Saturday. 72 more people have been hospitalized during the COVID-19 outbreak and 12 more people were admitted to the I.C.U.