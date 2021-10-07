3,000 dinners sold to benefit Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities

Thousands of chicken dinners were sold on Thursday to benefit the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

This is the Board of DD's 23rd annual chicken dinner, and it continues to be a community favorite. In just two hours, they sold most of their dinners with only 60 left available.

This is a big fundraiser for the organization for their “special donations fund” that goes toward things like the All Abilities Playground, which is about ready to open.

Theresa Schnipke, the superintendent of the Allen County DD says, “We serve nearly 1,000 people and so, needs can come up throughout the year that aren’t budgeted for or the board of DD general operating funds wouldn’t fund. We also can get extra things funded, so that helps everybody that we serve and it allows us to have a little latitude to help people in unique ways.”

The dinner included Harlan’s Barbeque chicken, a baked potato, green beans, and a dinner roll.

