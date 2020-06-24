$3 billion in tank funding announced

Great news came Wednesday for the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center in Lima and its workforce.
It looks like the facility on Buckeye Road will be staying busy as U.S. Senator Rob Portman announced the fiscal year 2021 Senate National Defense Authorization Act has three billion dollars in it for Lima. The House will have its own version and the two will be hammered out in conference committee before a final bill is voted on and sent to President Trump. But if the numbers stay close to this, it means $1.4 billion for Abrams Tanks, $1.2 billion for Strykers, and $378 million for 72 Stryker chassis.
Senator Portman says this is great for the military and will keep high paying jobs in Lima.