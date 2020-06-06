337 graduate virtually from Rhodes State College

They may have not been together physically, but the 2020 graduates of Rhodes State College were there in spirit during a virtual graduation.
Because of the limitation of mass gatherings because of COVID-19, the college decided to hold a ceremony online for the 337 graduates. The graduates heard from the 2020 Outstanding Alumni Awards recipient and current Allen County Auditor Rachael Gilroy and from the Chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education Randy Gardener, who talked about graduating in the unprecedented times.
“You have taken and passed many many tests on your path to a diploma,” says Randy Gardner, Chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education. “But we are all being tested in a new way now, one of the biggest challenges in recent history. And no matter what your opinions might be about how we should respond to COVID-19. I am hopeful that we can all elevate our collective humanity to be better toward one another.’
Each of the graduates was mailed a box which included their cap and tassel, so they can switch sides to mark their graduation. Rhodes State College is looking forward to the students returning to the campus this fall.