35 projects are being looked at for the Home Improvement Program through the Allen County Land Bank

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Land Bank and commissioners are getting closer to helping some homeowners get much-needed repairs done.
They received more than 90 applications from people requesting help with various health and safety issues like roof repair, mold remediation, or bathroom updates, as part of the Home Improvement Program. There is a total of $700,000 set aside for home repair assistance. After eliminating projects that didn't meet the requirements or were within the Lima city limits, which has its own program, they have 35 projects, in just about every township in Allen County, that they are moving forward with.
"Our next step is to go out and meet with the homeowners. Investigate their problems, verify their problems, make sure all the criteria was met that was checked off and start getting our contractors out there," says Rachael Gilroy, Allen County Auditor. "So, it will be a busy and exciting spring and summer, and get it wrapped up even by, our goal is the end of summer. Which might be a little aggressive, but we are going to work hard and get this folk's health and safety concerns taken care of."
Besides those 35, they are also looking at helping other homeowners with septic issues that Allen Public Health has deemed to be environmental hazards.