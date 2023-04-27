3rd annual Ella B's Mental Health Walk set for May 25th

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima's Sixth Ward Councilman Derry Glenn announcing this year's Ella B's Mental Health Walk.
The third annual walk aims to show support for people struggling with mental health and raise awareness for the need to create more services and spaces in Lima for those who are struggling. Ella B's Mental Health Home is a faith-based shelter that provides food, support, and anything that someone struggling with their mental health might need. Organizers hope the annual walk makes people stop to think about the challenges that come with mental illness, and what more we can do as a community to help.
"Mental illness is real and it's not something that is a choice, it's something that does not discriminate, and it can come from any aspect of life, any age," stated Linda Scott Nwoke, CEO and founder of Ella B's Mental Health Home.
"Let's do a walk. I know some people that lost members of their family from mental health, I lost two from mental health. So it's tough, but we'll still stay up on it, continue. I appreciate what Ella B's is doing, she does it every year. We're going to do that walk, we'll talk and figure out some things that people need help," said Derry Glenn, 6th Ward Councilman.
Ella B's Mental Health Walk will be Thursday, May 25th from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The walk will begin at Kibby Corners Park on the 700 block of South Main Street.