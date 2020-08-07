4-H Auglaize County Junior Fair was a success amid last-minute changes to the fair

The Auglaize County Fair had a lot of last-second changes to juggle this year. Between downsizing days before opening day, to even closing a day early, they still managed to pull through for the Junior Fair.
It was pretty quiet on Friday at the Auglaize County Fair as the Junior Fair cleared out the barns and began heading home. This year, curve ball after curve ball was thrown at the fair boards, but the Junior Fair was deemed a success among its members.
The Junior Fair is where the 4-H kids can finally show off their livestock that they’ve been working so hard on all year. Although the fair is over for this year, the experience gained is still far-reaching according to the Jr. Fair Queen herself.
“4-H is all about the experience, the skills, it’s not just about showing your animal. It’s about everything else that’s combined with raising an animal," says Ally Ott, the 2020 Auglaize County Jr. Fair Queen.
Ott never imagined herself as the Fair Queen, but had been staying involved in her community for years and knew she had what it takes to be crowned.
“I never knew I wanted to be Queen, I always saw someone bigger than me be queen. I was like, ‘oh, that's so cool,’ and then as I started to get older and realized what's all involved, I started to learn more and step up more as a leader and it’s really paid off,” says Ott.
You don’t have to be crowned royalty to reap the benefits of being involved in the Junior Fair. Natalie Imwalle has been showing her 4-H projects at the fair for the past four years. This year, she brought home a grand champion ribbon for her heifer. She says that being involved with 4-H and the Junior Fair has been nothing but a positive experience.
“It made me grow as a person, says Imwalle. "It made everyone around me grow, it made me have a lot more positivity in my life, so I definitely think it’s one of the best things that you can do for yourself.”
If you are interested in getting your kid involved with the 4H club visit 4-h.org.