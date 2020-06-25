4-H clubs shows out at the Putnam County Fair

The Putnam County Fair continues into their fourth day of junior fair events and agricultural shows.
Although you do feel a sense of something missing when you walk through the fairgrounds with no midway, the junior fair exhibitors and their families are still just as happy to be out here at the Putnam County Fair showing off their projects they’ve worked so hard on all year.
County fairs might be the most recognizable part of local 4-H clubs. Kids work for up to months on a project to present at their county fair, and learn some important lessons along the way.
Makayla Unterbrink, a junior exhibitor says, “4-H has definitely changed my life a lot because it’s taught me a lot of things, and it’s also teaching other people that life isn’t always about winning. It’s just about learning and having fun, and just enjoying it while you can.”
13-year-old Makayla is part of the Fort Jennings Showmen 4-H Club and has been showing her goats at the fair for the past 5 years, and starting bringing rabbits for the past two. Her and her younger sister both raise the animals, and just like many exhibitors, being a part of the 4-H Club runs in the family.
Roxanne Schumacher of Columbus Grove was at the fair watching her son show his project. She says, “My family was a 4-H family, and my husband’s family--we actually met here at the fair many, many years ago. So, we’ve been in this for a long, long time.”
Schumacher says all four of her children have been a part of the 4-h club. This year, 16-year-old Reed Schumacher, her youngest son, will be leaving the fair as a winner with his livestock.
“He actually was champion,” says Schumacher. ”Had the champion beefeater, and he was champion senior showman for the beefeater so it’s been a really, really good week for the Schumacher family.”.
Overall, most people at the fair were just happy to see the show go on for the junior exhibitors, and some have even said they enjoyed having a more-relaxed fair focused on agriculture.