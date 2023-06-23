4-H members see all their hard work pay off as they enter the livestock auction show ring at the Putnam County Fair

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - Today was the day 4-H members in Putnam County bid goodbye to their animals and reap the benefits of their hard work during the livestock auction. Our Nathan Kitchens shows what it's like to be in the show ring.
As Michael Chandler once said, "Hard work pays off if you're patient enough to see it through," and that's certainly the case for 4-H kids in Putnam County.
"At times it can get very challenging, but honestly, I think it's so fun that I just keep with it. It does take a lot of determination and hard work but I think it's worth it in the end," said Lilly Wolke, crowned Jr. Fair Beef Queen
Junior fairgoers have spent the past week showcasing their livestock and showmanship skills, and they get to see that hard work pay off as they sell their animal to the highest bidder. Lilly Wolke raises beef cattle and goats but also shows hogs. The 4-H competitions have been a part of her life for 5 years now and says despite the work involved, it comes with a lot of fun.
"You get to like pick out which mother, which father, and pick them out and you get to breed them or sell them and it's just super fun and really a great experience I think everyone should have," added Wolke.
Junior fair member Jacob Wiechart shares a similar story of hard work, walking away with $1400 for his beef steer. He raises multiple animals including a heifer that has been shown all over the country. We asked what it takes to be a great show person.
"You've got to be at home working every day on the animals, making sure that they're acting real well. You don't want them to be going crazy out there and having issues because you want to win, yet be competitive," stated Jacob Wiechart, Jr. Fair member.
Wiechart says he has been involved in 4-H for 9 years and plans on using this year's money toward college and animals for next year.