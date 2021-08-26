4-H Spotlight: A project for just about every interest in the special interest program

Live animal projects are just a small percentage of the 4-H projects that a student can take to the fair. The sky is the limit on the topics that can earn the blue ribbon in the special interest program.
There are around 200 different projects that students can be judged on at the fair and Special Interest Queen Cadence Richard has taken close to 100 of them over her years in 4-H!
“So, some of my favorite projects through special interests that I have taken include living history, hunting, and wildlife, and all of the sewing projects have been a blast as well,” says Richard.
This year she has seven projects that range from history, to insects, and even a sewing project where she took home top honors at state.
“One thing I get out of doing these projects is just the experience, and since there are so many types of projects it means that I can gain whatever experience I may need for whatever future path I might want to go on,” adds Richard.
That experience is paying off for Richard and the other 4-H members. Besides learning more about their topic they are gaining life skills by learning about time management, organization, public speaking, and interview skills.
“The last time I did an interview, when I came out, it was my first real serious interview for a position and I came out and I was like it was just like 4H judging, that was cool.”
Richard lives in the city, and says her special interest projects have given her the chance to explore her own curiosity while staying within the limitation of her location.
“Maybe you are interested in writing, there is a writing project that is especially geared towards that. There is an art project, there whole bunch of other different types of projects. Maybe you do like livestock and can’t have it. There is a project called, horses, maybe you're interested in horses, there is a project called horseless horse. It’s a special interest project where you get to do stuff with the horses, learn about the horses even if you don’t have the land to own one.”