4-H Spotlight: Allen County Champions prove they know what it takes to win the title

For the second year in a row, Payton Halker and Anna May were the top two showmen of showmen at the Allen County Fair's final competition. Payton won it last year, but Anna took the title of Champion of Champions for having most knowledge of and being able to show 10 different fair animals.
“It was pretty good to come back at Payton and get her back this year,” says Anna May, Dairy Beef representative and Champion of Champions. “But it’s fun, we both like to go around together and learn them together, and then compete together. It’s fun.”
“It’s very nice. I have won it, actually champion, three of the five (past years) and reserve this year. It’s very rewarding,” says Payton Halker, Sheep representative and Reserve Champion of Champions. “We compete, we are always competing so it’s very nice to compete against each other.”
The champions from 10 different departments compete, each one starts with their own animal and then they rotate to be tested on their knowledge and their ability to show the 9 other animals. While some animals are similar, the students need to be able to have knowledge about how to show each one and that is why they get together to cram for the competition.
“Getting together last night and having all of those animals, all of those questions, breeds and everything kind of thrown at you at once is a lot,” says Payton. “It forces you to just kind of remember.”
“I was a little stressed out because I was the last species to find out that I won. I got the least time to prepare, in a sense. But, it’s really nice that we are able to come out here together and try and help each other out, especially last minute,” adds Anna. “And the way this year has gone so far, it’s nice that we can come together and still put on a show like this.”
And the competition forces them to step outside of their comfort zone too.
“The most difficult one is the horse and the chicken because I am scared of both of them (laughing),” says Anna.
Even though it was a different type of fair this year, these champions proved they are able to rise to any occasion.