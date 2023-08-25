4-H Spotlight: Emotions run bittersweet as the Junior Fair Auction heralds the beginning of the end of this year's fair

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Junior Fair Auction invites individuals, groups, and businesses to bid on locally raised lambs, hogs, goats, poultry, rabbits, and cattle. All proceeds go directly to the individual 4-H and FFA exhibitors.
The livestock auction for junior fair works on a system where buyers contribute to the sale. Bidding begins at $0, and the amount of the bid only includes the contributions of the bidders. It's important to understand that the bidders are not purchasing the animal. For exhibitors, this auction is usually the end of the Allen County Fair and settles the final stages of healthy competition amongst family members.
"We do get super competitive, especially in the pig barn, that's where all my cousins show, so as we show throughout the week, we kind are like, or always in the same class because there's not a lot of classes so whenever we're in the same class you always see us messing with each other here and there or even before we go in the sale ring, like who's going to get more money and stuff like that," said Delaney Jones, exhibitor.
Delaney Jones has participated in the Allen County Fair for nine consecutive years. This year, she showcased market hogs and recently the grand champion title for her steer. As an experienced competitor, Jones has a unique perspective on the auction process of selling her animals.
"Once the sale the normal way, it's just not as like as sentimental, but when you go through and you win, you just feel all your hard work paying off and it just really brings out a lot of joy and you just feel everything that you've done this year taking off and finally being done and feeling successful," explained Jones.
During the 2023 livestock auction, several exhibitors who have just completed their first year in 4-H are experiencing their biggest payday yet. At the young age of eight, Annslee Ross and Ava Humphrey, who still have 11 years of eligibility left, are among these first-year competitors.
"I was nervous waiting in line but then I got over it, and then when I got there it wasn't nerve wracking," said Annslee Ross, exhibitor. "I hope one day to use the money to buy a Jeep."
"I'll probably save it and buy more pigs or I'll save it and spend it on college," commented Ava Humphrey, exhibitor.
As the 2023 Allen County Fair approaches its final days, exhibitors bid farewell to their animals. However, the sale can help alleviate the pain of parting ways.
"I guess it makes it a little worth it, it's still sad to watch them go, it never gets easier but I guess it makes it a little bit more worth it," stated Hannah Williams, exhibitor.
Jones, Painter, Humphrey, and Williams have all expressed their intention to attend the fair again next year. The Auglaize Ag. 4-H group members will compete against each other in the 2024 Market Hog Show.