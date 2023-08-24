4-H Spotlight: Family is making lifelong memories showing cattle at the Allen County Fair

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The 4-H program continues to provide some great memories for area kids who get to compete and show off their hard work. Madison Kenjura has more in today's 4-H spotlight.
Getting animals ready for the Allen County Fair is a dedicated effort that takes some people an entire year. Exhibitors of hogs, sheep, goats, and cattle work tirelessly to prepare for the annual event. For instance, 10-year-old Anna Pohlman has been a Delphos Livestock 4-H Club member for two years. She has shown many animals, including cattle, and isn't excitedly looking forward to the end of the fair.
"At the end of the fair, I get kind of emotional because I don't really want to, I've been with my cattle for so much that I don't want to lose him, I get kind of emotional for that, but the rest of the fair is fun, I have fun with all my friends and cousins," said Anna Pohlman, 4-H exhibitor.
Pohlman and her family have been actively involved in this year's fair, helping each other with tasks such as taking care of their heifers and accompanying younger cousins in Pee Wee Showmanship. Seeing her daughter carry on the family tradition brings joy to Pohlman's mother, Pearlann. Like many other families, the Pohlman family has spent valuable time together at the fair.
"Working with your family can be difficult, working with your children can be difficult, but we come together in the morning, we put cattle into the barn and it just works out well and we have friends and family, and they just get along really well together. It's just very exciting for me, I've grew up showing cattle and for my children to show it just brings the whole thing full circle and it's just really exciting to see them have success in the show ring," said Pearlann Pohlman, 4-H mom.
In two years, a new member of the Pohlman family will join the show arena. Addy, Anna's younger sister, has participated in the Pee Wee Showmanship Class for several years and has assisted her sister at the fair.
"So I work with my heifer,I play with my sheep, and I work with them. My older sister teaches me absolutely nothing but my mom teaches me how to be grateful and kind," commented Addy Pohlman, future 4-H exhibitor.
As the sale approaches, the Pohlmans and numerous other families prepare to bid farewell to their animals and begin the cycle anew for the 2024 fair.