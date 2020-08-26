The biggest animals need a lot of tender loving care to get them ready for the Allen County Fair.
Steers, dairy cows, and calves were getting ready for another day of competition at the Allen County Fair. The hours that these students put into their projects each day can get them closer to the title of grand champion. Chloe Agler knows what it takes as she and her steer "Ace" earned the title “Born and Raised Grand Champion” this year and she says the hard work starts right away.
Besides keeping “Ace” clean and brushed, “We walk him at home and when we come here we walk him in the outside pen every night,” adds Chloe Agler won Born and Raised Grand Champion.
Chloe knows what the judges are looking for to grab that top prize. “Like a smooth back and you don’t want it to be rumbly, you just want it to be smooth,” says Chloe. “And you don’t want the steer to be too tall you kind of want them shorter.”
Caurina Janev is showing a steer and a calf for the first time at the fair, but she is no stranger to competition because she has shown horses before.
“I am looking forward to the excitement for doing it for the first time,” says Caurina. “Just the feeling of seeing the judge looking at what I worked so hard for. We have to feed them every morning, before we go to school. We wake up at 5:45 in the morning and take care of them and right after school, we take care of them before we go to bed. It’s a lot more work then people think it is and it’s a lot harder.”
While her hard work will pay off at the livestock auction on Thursday, the experience is going to be bittersweet for her.
“I am kind of sad about it,” adds Caurina. “But I am looking forward to it because even though my steer is going away, I know that he is going to help me pay for my college and that I really worked hard with him and I am really proud of the work I did with him.”