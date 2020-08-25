4-H Spotlight: junior fair members get their hogs fair-ready

Ask any 4-H member about the work that goes into raising hogs, and they will tell you - it's no easy task.
"You have to work with them every day, you have to walk for about 30 minutes, you have to tan them out in the sun so they get darker, it takes about two hours out in the barn each morning," said Payton Hulsmeyer.
"Once they start getting bigger is when you’ll start to train them," said Hannah Elwer. "You have to walk them, we do it once a day, usually in the mornings. Once it gets closer to fair, we start doing it twice a day, we'll walk a pattern around our property just to try to train them, get them used to the whip, so they’re ready for show."
In the show arena, junior fair members gave the judges a chance to look closely at the hard work that has been put into raising these animals.
Payton Hulsmeyer won first place in a show that she took part in, and she says the biggest thing with showing animals is to just have fun with what you're doing.
"If you don’t have fun then it’s kind of boring, so you have to work hard," Hulsmeyer said. "You have to be happy in the arena - you can’t be sad, you can’t show it on your face, it’s a lot of work and if you want to do it, you have to do it right."
Naturally, this fair was a little different than what these junior fair members usually experience. For someone like Hannah Elwer, who has been showing animals for years, being able to still come to the fair this year means a lot.
"Especially with being a senior this past year, it ruined a lot of experiences for me and stuff that I’ve worked so hard for, that I was looking forward to the end of the year, it got taken away from me," said Elwer. "Being able to still come here and with all my hard work that I put into I was really excited that I could be a part of it and be and finish something that was a big part of my senior year."
The Allen County Fair continues on Wednesday with junior fair members showing steers and dairy cows.