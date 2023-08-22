LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Parents who grew up at the Allen County Fair are passing on what they have learned to help their kids excel in the ring, including their excitement about being in 4-H. Sartaj Singh has tonight's 4-H Spotlight.
"I like that they are so unique, their different personalities."
This is Ivy Shepler's first year of showing goats at the Allen County Fair and she is really excited about competing.
"I just like to try new things, and all that and have fun with my animals," says Ivy Shepler. "My mom used to do goats, so my brother found this goat for sale, and we talked about it. Then we got into 4-H."
Ivy's mother Onalee is no stranger to goats, she showed them herself and even walked away with a Grand Champion title at the Allen County Fair when she was younger. She says the lessons that she learned are now being passed on to her kids.
"A great way to teach them responsibility," says Onalee Shepler. "They get up every morning, they walk their goats before they do anything else before they go to school when school is in session. They feed them twice a day. They help with the grooming and the care, and the feeding. I think it's just a good way to teach them how to be responsible for something and what hard work pays off getting blue ribbons at the fair."
And Onalee had some key advice for Ivy when she gets into the ring with her goat.
"Just remind her that it is an animal. Even though she does really well at home and in her own surroundings, it's different surroundings. So just make sure she stays calm and cool in the ring even if things don't go as she hoped," says Onalee Shepler.
And no matter what happens in the ring, Ivy just enjoys the time she spends with her goats.