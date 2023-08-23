4-H Spotlight: Rabbits may be small, but can provide the largest of life lessons

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Sure they are cute and fuzzy, but rabbits are also good teachers of lessons that you could use for the rest of your life. GraciAnn Hicks finds out how in tonight's 4-H spotlight.
Blake Myers has been showing Rabbits for 6 years. He has both show and meat rabbits at the fair. When it comes to fair time, he must decide between the 20 or so rabbits he has at home to find the ones to get the champion banner at the fair.
"Like the meat rabbits, whichever is the most well-rounded, the judges will like," says Blake Myers. "With the show rabbits, it's kind of like guessing half the time for me. We like to take ones that aren't like shedding, like this one, and I guess not as mean."
But Myers has learned an important lesson while raising rabbits for the fair.
"Showing rabbits takes a lot of patience, especially with the market rabbits," adds Myers. "They don't immediately grow up and be mature enough to be able to place well in a show."
For the 2023 Allen Co. Rabbit Queen Conleigh High, the whole 4-H experience has been special for her.
"It's honestly about the teamwork, the friendships you make, and all the rabbits you go through, and making a lot of memories," says Conleigh High.
And if you are looking for a good way to get a student started showing an animal at the fair, High believes rabbits are the way to go.
"Even though is a small species of animal, I prefer the rabbit," adds High. "It's not like the steer which is like a 1000 pounds. But it's a really good start for 7-year-olds that are nervous to handle animals."
Some of these students' efforts will be paying off on Thursday when their market rabbits go up for sale in the junior fair auction.