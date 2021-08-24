For the past nine years, Austin Miller has been showing goats at the Allen County Fair, and he got into showing like a lot of his fellow competitors did too.
“I was born into it,” says Austin Miller. “My mom showed and did 4H when she was a kid, so I was kind of just thrown into it I have always enjoyed going to goat shows, just participating and trying to do my best.”
With his years of experience, Miller knows what the judges are looking for, and since his family breeds and raises their own goats they get to pick which one they think will do the best in the show ring.
“Usually we see them every day,” states Miller. “We look at them, try and pick out the ones we like the best and the ones we think we can do the best with.”
Miller must have picked right, because he took home blue ribbons in a few classes, including grand champion and reserve grand champion in a couple of the categories.
“It’s a really good feeling, you know you are doing something right if you can come and get a win at the fair. It’s always enjoyable.”
He doesn’t take his wins lightly because he knows how strong his competition is.
“It’s pretty competitive,” adds Miller. “There are a lot of animals out here. Our numbers have gone down which is sad, but it has gone up this year, and being a full fair this year it is really fun to see everyone come out and support us.”