It’s the day that 4-H kids have worked all year for, the livestock auction at the Allen County Fair.
Grace Goecke, a Jr. Fair member says, “It’s great, it’s the best experience ever. All the hard work and so many hours you put in it, it’s just well worth it. It makes me so happy to be in there.”
Open competitions are over for Grace Goecke, but Friday was the grand finale of her Junior Fair experience this year as she walks away with $750 for her steer.
On top of all the hard work and dedication given to these animals, junior fair members say it’s an overall fun time as well.
Lexi Crider, another Jr. Fair member says, “Probably that it’s honestly just a lot of fun and I mean, they’re really cute. They’re fun to work with, it’s not like your average animal. They’re a lot bigger.”
Through raising the animals, all the way to showing them in the ring at the fair, the kids' hard work pays off in the end, quite literally. Bidders are scattered through the audience, just waiting to help support each kid.
Crider says, “There’s a lot of cows. Normally they go for $500 to $1,000, so it’s a lot of money but there’s a lot of awesome buyers out there.”
A lot of the 4H kids use the money they earn toward raising next year's animals, or even saving up for college.
Goecke says, “It’s mainly where I get it from. I always try to save up so I can go to the best college possible and these cows really help me with it.”
The kids say that each year is a great learning experience, and some even plan to take their experience to the next level after high school.
“My goal is to be a vet one day so it really gives me experience in that field," says Goecke. "I just think every kid should do it. I love it, they’ll probably love it too if they give it a try.”
Saturday is the last day to enjoy the fair, and the last Junior Fair events are scattered throughout the day.