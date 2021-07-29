Media release from Ohio State Highway Patrol 7/28/2021
Marion Township – On July 28, 2021 at 1:35 PM, Hunter Graham was southbound on Kiggins Road driving a 2008 Ford Taurus. Hunter Graham drove off the right side of the roadway, struck a cornfield and then struck a tree.
Hunter Graham, age 17, from Delphos, Ohio suffered severe but non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to St. Rita’s Hospital by Delphos EMS.
Ethan Osting, age 16, from Delphos, Ohio was the front seat passenger in the vehicle. He suffered life threatening injuries and was transported from the scene to St. Rita’s Hospital by American Township EMS. He was later transported from St. Rita’s to Nationwide Hospital in Columbus.
Madison Cross, age 14, from Delphos, Ohio was a rear seat passenger in the vehicle. She suffered severe, but non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to St. Rita’s Hospital by American Township EMS. Ms. Cross was not wearing her safety belt at the time of the crash.
Reagan Kohli, age 14, from Delphos, Ohio was also a rear seat passenger in the vehicle. She suffered severe, but non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to St. Rita’s Hospital by American Township EMS. Ms. Kohli was not wearing her safety belt at the time of the crash.
The vehicle sustained severe damage and was towed from the scene by Knippin Chrysler.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by Delphos Fire, Delphos EMS, American Township Fire, American Township EMS, and Knippin Chrysler.
The crash remains under investigation