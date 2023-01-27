41-year-old man arrested for threatening Van Wert police officers

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - A Van Wert man was arrested for making threatening statements to police officers.
According to the Van Wert County Sheriff, 41-year-old Jamal Pirani has been charged with making a terroristic threat a felony of the third degree. Deputies investigated threatening statements that Pirani made to Van Wert police officers. The deputies found him at a Van Wert business and took him into custody. It is unknown the nature of the threats that he allegedly made. Pirani was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, where he is being held until he is arraigned.
Press Release from the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office:Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced the arrest of a local man on felony charges. Sheriff Riggenbach stated that deputies arrested Jamal N. Pirani, age 41, of Van Wert, for Making Terroristic Threat, a Felony of the 3rd Degree. The arrest was the result of an investigation by deputies involving threatening statements made by Pirani toward Van Wert City Police Officers. Sheriff Riggenbach advised that deputies located Pirani in his vehicle at a local business in Van Wert, where Pirani was taken into custody without incident. Sheriff Riggenbach said Pirani was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility where he is being held until arraignment in Van Wert Municipal Court.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.