47th annual Old Fashioned Farmers Days keeps history alive at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - Folks from all over are heading to Van Wert County for a fun trip down memory lane.
The 47th annual Old Fashioned Farmers Days kicked off on Thursday at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, showcasing a flea market and various tractors and equipment, including B.F. Avery, Simplicity Garden, and Minneapolis Moline. Attendees can enjoy machinery demonstrations, a car show, live music, camping, and tractor pulls. A petting zoo and food vendors are also available at this year's Farmers Days, which wraps up Saturday night at 8.
"We do this to try and show off the older farm equipment and stuff to try to keep some of the history alive and to teach others who might not know the stuff they used to do in the old days. We do some thrashing here; we have a sawmill, but we're unfortunately, we're not operating that this year. It gives the younger generation an idea of how farming was done in the past," stated Dwight Sheets, Old Fashioned Farmers Day president.
A busy schedule evening Friday included goat yoga, the antique tractor pull, a kiddie pedal tractor pull, and a live performance by Chris Hambrick, which started at 6:00.