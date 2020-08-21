4H members check in livestock ahead of Allen County Junior Fair competitions

4H members are taking Friday to check-in and weigh their livestock for the Allen County Junior Fair.
Competitions officially start this Saturday. Members brought in animals ranging from poultry, horses, and swine. By 9:00 p.m. Friday, all animals will be in place in time for competitions.
While restrictions have affected the fair in general, the Allen County Fair Board is hoping that kids will still be able to enjoy showing their animals.
"The kids worked all year long, they worked hard on working with their animals," said Dan Kimmett, President of the Allen County Fair Board. "We are just trying to have something for them and give them a chance to show their animals and pick up a little premium on their sale on Thursday."
Precautionary measures are already in place ahead of the competitions. Attendees and staff will have to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Crews will also be working to sanitize all week long in order to keep 4H kids and their families safe.
"It's been a different year with COVID, it's just going to be the participants and their immediate families coming in to watch the shows," said Kimmett. "We are down to the point where everything is going to be in the south half of the fairgrounds."
The Allen County Fair Board would like to remind the public that on August 28th and 29th, residents can come down to the fairgrounds to purchase a variety of fair food.