LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Allen County 4H members spend their afternoons being judged on their special projects.
Special projects are 4H projects outside of livestock and other animal shows. Every year, multiple 4Hers prepare various items for the fair. These items include blankets, clothes, antique furniture, woodworking items, baked goods, and other homegrown foods. Then, the day before the Allen County Fair, they are judged on their creations' taste, size, and or detail, granting them the opportunity to win a cash prize.
"We don't have anything for sale down in our buildings, in the Youth Activities building and the Fine Arts building. But they can come all nine days of the fair to check out what all of our exhibitors have done throughout the year and are here to show," explained Jessica Schaad, a member of the fair board of directors.
The Allen County Fair will start tomorrow, August 18th. Winners of the special projects will be on display throughout the fair.