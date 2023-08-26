4H Spotlight: Maddie Seeling gathering medals and more with her horse PJ

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's possible that a 4H exhibitor has made history at the Allen County Fair by winning every contest entered with their animal. Maddie Seeling, a 4H participant from Bluffton, proudly showcased her horses at the Allen County Fair. She was recently crowned the Ohio State Barrel Champion for 13 to 15 year-olds. Seeling has proved to be a dominant force at this year's fair, winning every competition she has entered in the Schmidthorst pavilion with her horse PJ.
"Barrell Pulls, Keyhole Stakes, Ground Roping, Champion of Champions Barrels, and Champion of Champions Poles," said Seeling.
Seeling is a member of the 4h Club Equine Country Club and has worked with horses her entire life. Her older sister inspired her love for horses; she has been showing them for six years. Seeling has diligently prepared for this year's fair, putting in long hours daily.
"I've worked hard for the last fifteen months, I wasn't happy with how last year ended," said Seeling. "I've decided to work harder, and this year ended good."
"It's nothing but heart and work ethic with Maddie," said Schuyler Unruh. "Nothing has came easy for her, nothing was handed to her, she has worked her butt off for everything that she has done and accomplished, and we can't wait to watch her in the future."
Schuyler Unruh works with Seeling at Ace Performance Horses, and they have been collaborating for several months to help her achieve peak performance in competitions. Unruh admires Seeling's unwavering determination and is incredibly proud of her progress and achievements.
"She was up at 4 am. the day of Show Day. We have a beamer which is a massage therapy for the horse's body. She was up at 4 am. doing that. We have a massage gun that equine grade that she was running down that horse's body and muscles that could be hurting. Making sure the horse is always feeling her best. Getting out and hand walking too because these horses don't get turned out all week at the fair, they're sitting in their stalls, she's out there hand walking this horse every hour during the days."
Some say that in the 173 years of the Allen County Fair, no exhibitor has ever won every show they've competed in until now. Although officials are still looking into this claim, Maddie Seeling intends to participate in next year's fair for another shot at winning it all.