4H students compete for title of champion at the Auglaize County Fair

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - Their preparations are getting ready to pay off, as the Auglaize County Fair 4H students compete this week for the title of champion. Nathan Kitchens tells us how getting ready for the arena is half the fun.
"It's hard work and I feel like if you stick with it and you work hard you can do anything," says Ariyah Pfenning.
That is what Ariyah Pfenning says about showing her cows at the Auglaize County Fair. This is her 7th year competing and she looks forward to coming back to the fair year after year.
"Just seeing my friends that I usually don't see all year and just the experience and all of my hard work paying off in the ring," adds Pfenning.
Eden and Noah Bowersock are getting their cows ready for the show arena. Eden has been showing for three years, and this is Noah's first year in the ring. But they know what it takes to impress the judge.
"Good muscle and how you set them up," says Eden Bowersock.
"Setting them up, making sure they are square and walking them," says Noah Bowersock.
Even though it's Noah's first time, he has a goal for this year's fair.
"See if I can get high placed in showmanship," adds Bowersock.
4H teaches the students a lot of skills during fair competitions and beyond and Pfenning says there is one important lesson that she has learned during her years of competing.
"Sometimes it can be very overwhelming but it's overall mostly just really fun," says Pfenning. "So, just try to have fun while doing it."
Junior fair competitions will be going on all week at the Auglaize County Fair. You can learn more about the fair by visiting https://auglaizecountyfair.org/.