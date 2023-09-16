4th annual Legacy Arts Street Party brings art vendors and free live music to downtown Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - People came out to downtown Lima over the weekend for a day full of art and live music.
The 4th annual Legacy Arts Street Party took over Main Street on Saturday. Vendors from both Lima and other cities across the state were selling just about anything you could think of food, clothing, paintings, figurines, and more.
Proceeds from alcohol sales will be put towards funding scholarships provided to local youth by Legacy Arts. The event also aims to bring more traffic downtown, helping people get to know the businesses and see what sort of entertainment they are capable of planning.
"We heard lots of people today inside Alter Ego and Purple Feet saying this was their first time in, or they didn't know we were there. We've got some great new businesses on Main Street, like Leaf and Luxe and Pea of Sweetness and this is a great opportunity for people to check those businesses out," said Marc Bowker, the co-founder of Legacy Arts.
One of the biggest draws of the day is the diverse set of musicians that play during the entire event.
"If you come to Legacy Arts Street Party, which we have every single year, you'll see a combination of some familiar faces from the area as well as music from outside of the state. We try to bring in a variety of music so that no matter what time you come down you're going to find something that you like," said Kayla Zehery, the director of Legacy Arts.
Forty vendors participated in this year's street party, and organizers say it continues to grow each year.