4th of July St. Joe Festival returns to Wapakoneta

The biggest 4th of July celebration in Wapakoneta is coming back this year with a full-sized festival.
The St. Joe Festival returns with vendors, prizes, food, and live entertainment. The two-day event runs on Saturday and Sunday, with the firework display showing Sunday night after the sun sets.
The celebration will take place at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds, and it’s free to attend. It wouldn’t be a complete festival without an array of different eats, and good times with friends and family.
Tom Vehorn, a member of the St. Joe Festival Committee says, “Get off your feet, have some nice eats. We have our St. Joe waffles which are really a big hit. There’s about every kind of food you could imagine. Homemade ice cream, there’s just anything for your pallet, spend the day enjoy company from a lot of your friends and just enjoy the day.”
The festival runs from four to midnight on Saturday, and for a full 12 hours on Sunday starting at 11 in the morning.