50th Anniversary of Earth Day

It was a grassroots effort that made a significant change in the world.
Earth Day was created on this date in 1970 during a time of abundant land and water pollution. Its creation led to many programs that have protected our natural resources such as the "Clean Water Act" and the United States Environmental Protection Agency. Environmentalists believe making a difference doesn't have to come from a large organization, but each individual can make a difference in Mother Nature.
"Best thing an individual can do in my opinion, is plant a tree," said Kevin Haver, JAMPD director. "Studies have shown that one acre of deciduous trees removes 13 tons of airborne pollutants in a year's time, now not everyone has an acre, I understand that, but one tree here, one tree there will make a difference."
Everyone is encouraged to come out to one of their parks to enjoy the great outdoors and remember to use social distancing.