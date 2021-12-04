The 50th Annual Hoop Shoot was held at the Lima Community Church Axis Center on Saturday.
The Hoop Shoot is the national free throw shooting contest for boys and girls ages eight though thirteen. Local 1st place winners will compete in the District Hoop Shoot on Sunday, January 16th, 2022 at the Ohio State University - Lima/Rhodes State College.
Winners from there will advance to the state, regional, and national hoop shoot competitions.
Local winners can be found below:
10-11 Girls : Emma Haehn - Delphos St. Johns
12-13 Girls : Brylee Geary - Delphos Jefferson
8-9 Boys : Deontae Cowens Jr. - St. Gerards
10-11 Boys : Carter Roessner - Delphos St. Johns
12-13 Boys : Andrew Elwer - Delphos St. Johns