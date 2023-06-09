60 kids graduate from Safety City with fresh knowledge on how to stay safe and protect themselves

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A week of hard work culminates for dozens of kids as friends and family come out to see what they have been doing.
It was graduation day for the first summer academy of the Lima Noon Optimist Safety City classes. These kids have had an experience that they will never forget as they learn to protect themselves and their families. The week was full of safety drills about stranger abduction, home fires and emergencies, along with bike safety and a whole lot more. The classes made an impact on the participants and their parents.
"You do this to them if they're trying to take you," described Dallace Martin, who is graduating from Safety City.
"And when the traffic light says red, STOP, that means stop. But you always need a helmet to ride with," stated Acamus Hale, who is graduating from Safety City.
"I think it's especially important because he comes from a large family with a lot of siblings. So they all have curious minds and I think safety is really important to keep everyone making good decisions and not putting themself or their family at risk," said Ashley Hale, who wanted Acamus to learn about safety.
60 youngsters graduated in two classes today. The next academy starts on Monday with a total of 12 classes this summer.