62 T-Birds have a combination online and in person graduation

It may not have been what they imagined their graduation would be like, but 62 Lima Central Catholic graduates donned their cap and gowns to get their diplomas outside the main entrance of the school. The drive through in-person graduation ceremony followed an online event filled with speeches, blessings, and well wishes for the graduating class. While this class had their last couple of months upended, school officials say that time doesn’t define what all they have achieved.
“A lot of their memories are probably going to be around this point in their high school career. For this class, in particular, they were so much more than the words associated with pandemic and COVID,” says Stephanie Williams, Principal LCC. “They are just an awesome and unique, very gifted talented class and so we want to challenge them to use those gifts. And to lead, serve, and excel, which is our motto, and how we ended our day every day at LCC.”
Williams says the school is excited for the fall when they are going to be able to bring the students back into their building.