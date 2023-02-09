Jeffery Ludwig Fullscreen

BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - A Bluffton man is facing multiple charges for having sexual contact with a young child.

65-year-old Jeffrey Ludwig was indicted by a Hancock County Grand Jury on one count of rape and 10 counts of gross sexual imposition. According to the indictment, the charges stem from incidents that happened between August 2010 and November 2015 when the victim was between the ages of four and nine years old. Ludwig is being held in the Hancock County Jail on a $180,000 bond. No date has been set for his arraignment.

